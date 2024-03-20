Since its premiere, 'The Lord of the Skies 9' offered its fans a captivating story that left them on the edge of their seats and this time will be no exception. This successful series, which stars Rafael Amayawill show the distrust of the 'Cape', who receives news from the DEA about the failed attack on the Casillas home in Sinaloa. This raised many doubts in the Colombian, who believes that among his trusted men there is a traitor who betrayed his plan. Given this, Diego's life is in danger.

On the other hand, Berenice will ask Aurelio to finish off Jaime Rosales for causing her mother's death. This request would be heard by the head of the family Boxes, who would not hesitate to take justice into his own hands. Here we will give you the information that every fan of fiction should know prior to the launch of its new episode.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 26 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 26 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Chapter 26 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be released TODAY Wednesday March 20, 2024. This American production, the work of former drug trafficker Andrés López, was filmed entirely in Mexico and recently celebrated the first month of its release.

Since its debut in 2013, 'The Lord of the heavens' It established itself as one of the most outstanding series on television by earning a prominent place in the public's taste, which positioned it as one of the most important television productions.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 26, premiere?

Chapter 26 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere in the United States at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). As this series also has many followers in Latin America, below we will show you the respective schedules in different countries:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see chapter 26 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The most recent episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be broadcast exclusively on the channel Telemundo. So as not to miss any details, here we give you a list of the media signals in different services:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Aurelio would end Jaime's life after it was revealed that he murdered Berenice's mother. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you can't watch the latest episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' on the channel Telemundoyou have the alternative of visiting the official website of the chain, where you can watch it streaming. On this site you will also have the opportunity to access the previous chapters of the current season of the series.

Also, you can see this fiction through Peacock, a streaming platform on which its eight previous seasons are available. However, it is important to remember that this application only operates in the United States and that the episodes are broadcast one day late.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” states the official synopsis provided by Telemundo.

