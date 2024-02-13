'The Lord of the Skies', season 9, arrives on Tuesday, February 13 with more thirst for revenge than ever. The successful novel by Telemundo will show us the return of the Mexican Rafael Amaya such as Aurelio Casillas, who will be accompanied by other actors who will reprise their respective roles from the previous installment. Likewise, this new part of the fiction, which arrives nine months after its predecessor, will feature new and recognized faces, who will seek to leave their legacy in the franchise.

In this note, we tell you who are the actors who will participate in 'The Lord of the Skies 9' and what characters they will play in this new story that promises to leave us breathless with the passing of its chapters.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9' LIVE PREMIERE on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Who are the actors of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

1. Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Rafael Amaya returns with his iconic role as Aurelio Casillas in 'The Lord of the Skies 9', in which his character is determined to recover what was lost and reconquer his dominant position. Additionally, he vows to protect his family and elude his adversaries. In this new installment, Casillas discovers a new love, a situation that leads him to make significant sacrifices to keep him safe.

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas. Photo: Telemundo

2. Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Carmen Aub will once again play Rutila Casillas, Aurelio's daughter. After all the losses she suffered, she will seek to escape the world of drug trafficking; However, no matter how hard she tries, it is a destiny that seems to follow her wherever she goes. On the other hand, the suffering that afflicts her will make her fall into a very difficult hole to get out of, but she will have the support of her family, who will seek to stay by her side.

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies' streaming: where to watch all the seasons of the series ONLINE?

3. Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Iván Arana will once again play Ismael Casillas for the fourth consecutive season. Ismael will face a great conflict with the return of his father, who seeks to once again run the family business, something that would make him lose the power that he assumed after his absence. This will cause Ismael to generate resentment, which will destabilize the family and his relationship with Aurelio.

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas. Photo: Telemundo

4. Africa Zavala as 'Wick' of the Cross

Africa Zavala will be another of the actresses who repeats the dish after playing 'Mecha'. She will continue her relationship with Aurelio while she becomes even more involved with her family. Her ideal of keeping her children on the right path is threatened by drug trafficking; However, keeping them away from that world seems impossible.

Africa Zavala as 'Wick' of the Cross. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies': who will be the villain? Explosive ending left a clue that few noticed

5. Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

The Cuban-American actress will once again play Diana Ahumada, who lives a new identity in the hope of being free and financially independent. But, what she does not suspect is that the tragedy that surrounds her family will force her not to separate herself completely and continue with the violence related to the Casillas surname.

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada. Photo: Telemundo

6. Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'

Colombian actor Robinson Díaz will once again play Milton Jiménez, also known as 'El Cabo', who will return to finish off Aurelio. After attacking the Casillas family, 'El Cabo' will think about his next move to destroy his worst enemy, so he is totally willing to do whatever it takes and finally achieve his goal.

Robinson Díaz as 'El Cabo'. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: FULL FINALE of 'El Señor de los Cielos 8' on Telemundo: relive the last episode HERE

7. Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Itatí Cantoral will be one of the new faces of 'The Lord of the Skies 9', in which she will give life to Belén San Román. His character is the new identity of Blanca, whom Cantoral played in the series 'El Chema'. Belén is a power-hungry woman who wants to become president of the country. She and Aurelio will have a strong confrontation, in which they will fight for power with a touch of seduction and violence.

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román. Photo: Telemundo

Who completes the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara 'La Felina'

Aleida Núñez as Nina 'The Monarch'

Thali García as Berenice Ahumada

Daniel Martínez as Guillermo Colón

Denia Agalianu as Dalila Zuk

Iván Amozurrutia as Lazcano

Karen Sandoval as Laura

Alan Slim as Jaime Rosales

Michel Chauvet as Roman

Cristian Gamero as Lorenzo

Mimí Morales as Said Rivero

Elsy Reyes as Carla Uzcátegui

Wendy de los Cobos as 'Tata' Guerra

José Sedek as Bernardo Castillo

Carlos Corona as Alfaro

Martijn Kuiper as Lucas Manzano

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Francisco Angelini as Rocco San Roman

Roberto Valdez as JP

Leonardo Álvarez as Leo Venegas

Fede Gallardo as Esteban del Río

Ali Rondón as Catrasca

Daniel Martínez Campos as Aristides Istúriz

Emilio Chabre as Chemita

Gabriel Bonilla as Isidrito Casillas

Alejandro Félix as Junkyard

Fernando Banda as Vitamins

Alex Walerstein as El Greñas

Ale Navarrete as Zopilote

David Ponce as Skinny

Carlo Puente as Pompey

Carlos Balderrama as Memo-Manny

Erwin Berzaín as Lazarus

Mayra Sierra as Marcela.

#39The #Lord #Skies #cast #season #Telemundo #soap #opera