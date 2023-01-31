Rutila and Ismael join Aurelio Casillas to rescue Javier and Diana, who are being held by the police. In the middle of the fire, the capo saved the family from him.

After confessing to Rutina and Ismael that he is alive, Aurelio Casillas once again takes control of the family and is ready to face the DEA, the agency that engineered his death and now seeks to catch him again. While her boss revealed what happened to her, Rutila tells her father and her brother that Fernando Aguirre, the businessman who is helping her, sent a lawyer to free her. This puzzles both of them.

But that’s not all. Finally, the Casillas are aware that the DEA and the authorities know that Aurelio has already met with his family. That’s not all, also that Amado Casillas was planning to hand over his nephews to justice.

Advance of chapter 11 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What will happen in chapter 11 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

With the rescue of Diana and Javier, Aurelio Casillas was about to be caught, but managed to escape. Now, he will not only follow his revenge, but he is also willing to meet again with Corina, his last partner, and with Mercedes, the woman who helped him at the border.

What will happen in chapter 10 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

The preview lets us see that Aurelio Casillas will arrive at the hospital where Luzma died to recover her body and bury it. While this happens, he must rescue his family members who are detained. An agent attacks him.

Aurelio Casillas once again confronts the DEA for his family. Photo: Telemundo

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released, chapter 5?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 11 on January 30, 2023. The episode preview lets us see how Aurelio Casillas tells his children that he is ready to face the DEA.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya reprized one of his most popular roles. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 5, ONLINE?

“The Lord of the heavens” It is a Telemundo production, so you can see its season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).