In “The Lord of the Skies 8”, Rafael Amaya plays Aurelio Casillas, who is on the verge of unleashing a real chaos. Despite the fact that the Telemundo series has shown minor confrontations so far, the drug lord will enter moments of real tension upon arriving in Colombia, where his adversaries await him. If you want to stay up to date on what’s going to happen in episode 66, keep reading for more details.

Watch here the advance of chapter 66 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 66?

Telemundo will premiere episode 66 of “El señor de los cielos 8” this Thursday, April 20. In the preview presented, it is revealed that Aurelio Casillas will not wait any longer to carry out his revenge, while a group of enemies will breathe down his neck when he tries to rescue Rutila.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can enjoy “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. To find out the broadcast schedules in other countries, you can check the list available here.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos 8” after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 66?

Telemundo will broadcast episode 66 of “El Señor de los Cielos.” If you need help finding the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide for you.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 66, ONLINE?

Even if you don’t have access to the Telemundo channel, you can still watch episode 66 of “El Señor de los Cielos 8” through the Telemundo app, which you can download on devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

In addition, you have the option to watch the episode on Peacock, the streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, YouTube also has episodes of the series, although they are not complete.

