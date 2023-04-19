Aurelio Casillas, played by Rafael Amaya, is about to unleash true chaos in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Despite the fact that the Telemundo series has featured some minor confrontations, moments of real tension are ahead for the drug lord, who has decided to take on two presidents. If you do not want to miss anything that comes in chapter 64, then we offer you more information.

Watch here the advance of chapter 64 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 64?

Episode 64 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will be released this Tuesday, April 18. According to the advance presented by Telemundo, Aurelio Casillas will waste no more time to carry out his revenge; meanwhile, the DEA is chasing him closely.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

For residents of Peru, “El señor de los cielos 8” is broadcast starting at 9:00 pm To find out the broadcast times in other nations, check the list available here.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 64?

Episode 64 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be released through the Telemundo channel. If you need help locating the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide for you.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 64, ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the Telemundo channel, you can still enjoy episode 64 of “El Señor de los Cielos 8” through the Telemundo application, which is available for devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

There is also the option to watch the episode on Peacock, the streaming platform that is available in the United States. On the other hand, YouTube also offers episodes of the series, although they are not complete.

