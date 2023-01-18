oh“The lord of the skies 8″ is back! The Telemundo series premiered its long-awaited first chapter in primetime after the end of “La reina del sur 3″ and brought with it what fans had been waiting for so long: the return from the death of Aurelio Casillas. The Mexican boss, played by Rafael Amaya in the successful fiction about the criminal world and drug trafficking, starred in an action-packed episode in which it was finally explained how he was rescued from the afterlife. Who saved the character and how did he survive?

The return of the ‘Mero mere’

The seventh season of the series brought with it one of the hardest moments for fans of “The Lord of the Skies.” Aurelio Casillas died unexpectedly after being in a coma and the actor who played him, Rafael Amaya, left the series for personal reasons.

Aurelio Casillas in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo

In such a way, with the promotion of season 8, it was already official that the ‘Mero mere’ would return from the dead after a long period of absence. But how was this event justified?

It was all a play by the DEA, who gave him a medicine to stop his vital signs and simulate his death . Your body was taken and they implanted a modified chip in him to make him confess everything he knows once he woke up from a deep sleep.

Aurelio Casillas is alive thanks to the DEA. Photo: Telemundo

The big escape

The first episode of season eight not only explained his return, but also showed his incredible escape from Area 51 in a fighter jet.

Aurelio Casillas flies a combat ship. Photo: Telemundo.

But what will follow for the Casillas family and how will Aurelio face his long absence in front of all his loved ones?

“El señor de los cielos” will premiere new episodes Monday through Friday in Telemundo’s prime time.