Rafael Amaya is back as Aurelio Casillas! “The lord of the skies 8″ LIVE and ONLINE premieres this January on television screens and will be the new Telemundo primetime telenovela after the end of “La reina del sur 3”. After a long wait of almost three years, the long-awaited eighth season will return with more action, drug trafficking and drama. Don’t you want to miss this premiere? Check here when, where, how and at what time chapter 1 is released.

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released?

Season 8 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will premiere on Telemundo next Tuesday January 17 . The return of the famous telenovela will be a special of no less than two hours .

Aurelio Casillas will return from death to take revenge in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” start?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” premieres at different times by country:

Mexico, Peru Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where can I watch “The Lord of the Skies 8″?

You can SEE “El señor de los cielos 8” through the Telemundo signal, the official medium of the soap opera. It can be enjoyed both on television and on its website and mobile application.

The protagonist of The Lord of Heaven spoke again about his fight against addictions. Photo: Rafael Amaya/Instagram

Likewise, it is expected that the summaries of each chapter will reach its YouTube channel through, where the episodes of past seasons have already been uploaded before.

What channel is Telemundo?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere on Netflix?

At the moment, there is no official date for the premiere of “The Lord of the Skies 8” on Netflix. Like “The Queen of the South”, it may take a couple of months before seeing the new chapters hit the platform.

Aurelio Casillas will return from the dead for “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo.

Video of the trailer for “The Lord of the Skies 8″

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: complete cast