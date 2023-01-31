Mexico.- The famous Mexican actor, rafael amayais in one of the most important moments of his acting career after the premiere of ‘The Lord of the Skies 8′from Telemundo.

The artist’s success is at its peak, as he currently has a fame that no one expected, but which is not surprising due to the great talent he has shown as an actor.

Given the popularity that rafael amaya has won, began to circulate some Photographs of the artist during his youth, when he was just beginning his career in soap operas, which is why Debate brings you what the actor looked like before playing the great ‘Aurelio Casillas’.

Rafael Amaya made his debut on the small screens of Mexican television in 2006 in a production of Televisa beside Ana Laevskaa fundamental work for the career of the 45-year-old artist, who stole the hearts of more than one for his physical appearance.

In that production, the actor looked completely different from his role as Aurelio Casillas, because the haircut he wore was different.

However, despite the fact that many imagined that Rafael would become the new face of soap operas, his career began to be in danger due to having fallen into the abuse of addictions.

But after several years, in 2013 his luck improved and he became Aurelio Casillas, starring in the successful Telemundo series that today has managed to have eight seasons.

To this day, Rafael Amaya is 100% focused on his role as Aurelio Casillas, because for him it is a very important stage, a character that helped him get ahead and which allowed him to position his name as the boss. from the television.