“The Lord of the heavens” is about to broadcast the first chapter of its season 8 on Telemundo. The TV series will bring back raphael Amaya In the role of aurelio boxes for the new episodes, a somewhat disconcerting fact if we take into account the tragic end that the character suffered in the previous installment.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” makes his return to TV. Photo: Telemundo

What happened to Aurelio Casillas in “The Lord of the Skies”?

with the departure of rafael amaya of “The Lord of the heavens”Telemundo sought to kill his character as a way out of his absence, Aurelius Casillas. In such a context, the fans witnessed how the Corporal shot the protagonist to take revenge on Doña Alba.

Although he was in a coma for a while, the lady finally decided to disconnect her son from the artificial respiration devices that kept him alive. In this way, she was even shown a funeral in front of the Casillas family.

How does Aurelio Casillas ‘revive’ in “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

The official trailer for “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8 shows that the body of Aurelio Casillas is taken from his grave by a group of men and is taken to a laboratory. That’s when we see that they inject a substance into his arm and his boss wakes up abruptly and very confused.

“They took me out of the grave. They made everyone believe that he was dead, ”Casillas is heard saying in the preview, which shows him as a kind of hostage, as he is subjected to various tortures until he manages to escape. “I’m alive,” he can be heard communicating over what sounds like a police radio.

For now, it remains a mystery to solve what exactly he was injected with, where he was and what his next moves will be.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”, premiere: where and when to see chapter 1?

After months of waiting, “El señor de los cielos 8” will premiere its chapter 1 this Tuesday, January 17 on the Telemundo signal. If you live in Peru, you can connect with the plot starting at 9:00 p.m.