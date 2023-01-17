“The lord of the skies 8″ LIVE and ONLINE returns to Telemundo with its eighth season and arrives ready to tell an intense story of revenge. The remembered Rafael Amaya will return as Aurelio Casillas once again in the new chapters of the series that fans love. His premiere will come after the end of “La reina del sur 3” and will be the perfect replacement for the outcome of Teresa Mendoza. What happened to the drug lord after the attack by ‘El cabo’ and how is he alive?

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” premiere?

On this occasion, season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” premieres at 9:00 p.m. (Mexican time). Next, we leave you the schedules by country so that you can enjoy chapter 1 from the country in which you are:

Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Aurelio Casillas will return from death to take revenge in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies season 8”?

“The Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available through the Telemundo signal. Now you can see the new episodes exclusively through said channel or in its app. Likewise, it is expected that the episodes will soon arrive on YouTube, like the previous installments.

Aurelio Casillas allegedly died after the attack by ‘El Cabo’ in season 7 of “El señor de los cielos”. The eighth installment will solve the mystery of his ‘resurrection’. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Official trailer for “The Lord of the Skies 8″

The premiere of the official trailer for “El señor de los cielos” 8 showed impressive scenes that are intended to captivate viewers. Below, you can see the preview video for the new season of the series produced by Telemundo.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: full cast

The thousands of fans are more than excited for the premiere of season 8 of “El señor de los cielos”. One of the main reasons is the return of beloved characters and the arrival of new ones.

Here we detail the complete cast of the new installment of the series that promises to conquer the Latino public again through the Telemundo signal: