“El señor de los cielos 8” is already in its final stage and Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) is getting ready to unleash true terror, but also to face more painful losses. According to a new preview of the Telemundo series, Tracy Lobo has captured Mecha and threatens to harm her if the boss does not listen to her demands. “If you touch her, I’ll turn you around like a sock,” the protagonist is heard saying. What will happen? Find out about this and what else will happen in chapter 80 by following the complete guide that we leave you below.

Watch here the advance of chapter 80 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 80?

Chapter 80 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Wednesday, May 10.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

In Peru, the eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” is broadcast at 9:00 p.m. If you are interested in knowing the broadcast schedules in other areas, there is a list available that you can consult.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 80?

Telemundo will broadcast episode 80 of “El Señor de los Cielos.” If you have difficulties locating the channel in your country, we have prepared the following guide to assist you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 80, ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo television channel, there is an option to watch episode 80 of “El señor de los cielos”. You can download the app of this channel on Android and iOS devices to enjoy the episode.

You can also televise this series through Peacock, an online streaming platform available in the United States. In addition, there are some episodes of the series available on YouTube, although they are not complete.

