After the death of ‘Luzma’ in the previous chapter, ‘The Lord of the Skies’ was devastated and is already preparing his great revenge, but first he has a pending issue with Ishmael.

Aurelio Casillas He returned from the dead in the premiere chapter of “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8. However, since he was ‘resurrected’, the DEA and his enemies have not left him alone. Now, with the death of ‘Luzma’, the character played by Rafael Amaya is already preparing a plan to get away from the anti-drug agency and ‘Cabo’. If you want to know what will happen to the boss, don’t miss episode 8 of the Telemundo series. Here we leave you the complete guide.

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8 continues to show drama for Aurelio Casillas. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released, chapter 8?

Chapter 8 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Thursday, January 26. According to a preview of the episode, Aurelio Casillas will have to assimilate the death of ‘Luzma’, a fact that will motivate him to structure a ruthless revenge against his enemies.

In addition, after having been separated for some time, the drug lord will meet again with Ismael, his son.

Advance chapter 8 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” LIVE from 9:00 p.m.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Chapter 8 of season 8 of “El Señor de los Cielos” premieres on Telemundo on January 26, 2023. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 8, ONLINE?

Chapter 8 of “El Señor de los Cielos”, season 8 can be seen on Telemundo, on the channel’s website and on its mobile application (available for iOS and Android). Also, several of the chapters can be played on YouTube, although they are not complete.

On the other hand, you have the Peacock streaming platform available; however, the service is only for the United States.

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

What channel is Telemundo?