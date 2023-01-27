Aurelio Casillas is ready to meet Ismael, his son, and thus unite against his enemies. How will he avenge the death of ‘Luzma’?

“The Lord of the Skies 8”, in its chapter 8, will show what the fans want so much: the meeting of Aurelio Casillas with his family. With the death of ‘Luzma’ Casillas after the attack by the Colombians, the capo is ready to take revenge, so now he will meet Ismael, his son, to whom he will tell his plan.

As this happens, we see Tracy, the DEA agent, enter the house of one of Casillas’ enemies. She is willing to take any risk, even if it costs her life.

Watch the preview of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 8

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 8, via ONLINE?

Chapter 8 of “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, can be seen through Telemundo, on the channel’s website and in its mobile application. Also, several of the chapters can be played on YouTube.

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released, chapter 8?

Chapter 8 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Thursday, January 26. In the preview, we see that Aurelio Casillas is ready to meet his family, so the first one he will see will be Ismael, his eldest son.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. In the following list we leave you more schedules according to different countries.