In the eighth season of “El señor de los cielos”, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) is prepared to unleash true chaos against his enemies. Although we have already seen some of his initial movements in the Telemundo series, he will now go against Tracy Lobo after discovering his true intentions. If you don’t want to miss episode 78, here is the complete guide for the next chapter.

Watch here the advance of chapter 78 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 78?

Chapter 78 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will be released this Monday, May 8. According to the new advance of the novel, Aurelio Casillas will not be warned that one of his enemies is about to take away one of his greatest loves: Mecha is in danger of death after attack by Tracy Lobo.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you are in Peru, you will be able to see the eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” at 9.00 pm If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other places, there is a list available that you can consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 78?

Telemundo will broadcast episode 78 of “El Señor de los Cielos.” If you find it difficult to find the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide to help you locate it.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 78, ONLINE?

If you can’t access the Telemundo TV channel, you can still watch episode 78 of “El Señor de los Cielos” through the Telemundo app, which is available for download on devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

Also, there is an option to watch the episode through the Peacock online streaming platform, which is available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series can also be found on YouTube, although not all of them are complete.

