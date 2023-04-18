Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) is about to unleash true chaos in “The lord of the skies” 8. The Telemundo series has been showing small confrontations, but finally real moments of tension are approaching for the drug lord, after he decided to go against two presidents. If you do not want to miss everything that is coming for chapter 63, in the following lines we leave you more information.

Look here the advance of chapter 63 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: why did Rafael Amaya leave the series despite its massive success?

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 63 premiere?

Chapter 63 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere this Monday, April 17. According to the advance presented by Telemundo, Aurelio Casillas will no longer let more time pass to pull the strings of his revenge. Thus, while the DEA closely follows his steps, the capo will move two presidents like chips.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can connect with “El señor de los cielos” 8 starting at 9:00 pm. Check here more schedules by country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 63?

“El señor de los cielos” 8 will premiere its chapter 63 through the Telemundo channel. Here we leave you a guide so that you can find the channel on your TV according to the country in which you are located.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of Heaven” 8, chapter 63 ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the Telemundo channel, you can watch episode 63 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 through the Telemundo application, which is available for Android devices and with the iOS operating system.

You also have the option to watch the episode on Peacock, the streaming platform that, for now, is only available for the United States. Meanwhile, YouTube does the same by launching the episodes of the series, but they are not complete.

#quotThe #lord #skies #8quot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series