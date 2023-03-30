Rafael Amaya arrived renewed as Aurelio Casillas for season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens”, the star series of Telemundo. After he lost his daughter Luzma and other members of his clan, the drug lord is about to face new disappointments: Mecha, his great love from these new chapters, is about to leave him. If you don’t want to miss what will happen in chapter 51 of the soap operain the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Watch here the advance of chapter 51 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 51?

Chapter 51 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” It will be released this Wednesday, March 29. According to the advance, Mecha will be completely destroyed because of Aurelio. “I never want to see you again,” she is heard saying in the preview. Surprises and more will come to the series.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can connect with the broadcast of “The Lord of the Skies 8” from 9.00 pm Here we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 51?

Chapter 51 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” It can be seen LIVE on the Telemundo signal. Next, we leave you a guide for you to locate the channel on your television, according to your country.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 51 ONLINE?

Episode 51 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere ONLINE, through the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android devices). If you reside in the United States, you have the option of using the Peacock streaming service. Meanwhile, YouTube uploads several chapters for free, although they are not complete.