The premiere of “The lord of the skies 8″ on Telemundo has revived viewers’ interest in the life of Aurelio Casillas. Once again, Rafael Amaya takes up the role of the most famous drug trafficker on TV to exact revenge on the DEA, an organization that is after him to reveal his business.

With Aurelio arriving at the US-Mexico border, and one step away from being with his family, everything will change when Tracy, the agent behind his capture, goes against him and does everything to capture him.

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8×06”

Aurelio is ready to return home, but first he must solve the attack against Rutila and the rest of his children.

What will happen in chapter 6 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

With Aurelio ready to cross the border, he and Mercedes, the woman who has been helping him hide, say goodbye, without first having an intimate encounter. After this, he turns on the television and sees the news about his family: Alba Casillas, his mother, has died. Furious, the capo calls ‘Vitaminas’, one of his workers, to announce that he is about to arrive at his house. When that happens, the man tells him that his children have been attacked.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 6, premiere?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 6 this Monday, January 23. According to a new advance, Aurelio Casillas will find out about the death of his mother and that his children are in danger.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 4 ONLINE?

“The Lord of the heavens” It is a Telemundo production, therefore, you can see season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).