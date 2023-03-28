Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas for “The Lord of the Skies” 8 and the Telemundo series returned to be a hit. Now, the program is about to release its chapter 49 for everything big, after the great tension for the boss and his family dissipated. However, the peace and quiet may end sooner rather than later, after a new trailer anticipated unexpected deaths. If you do not want to miss the next episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Look here the advance of chapter 49 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

When does “The Lord of the Skies” premiere 8, chapter 49?

“The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere its chapter 49 this Monday, March 27. According to the advance published by Telemundo, we will see how Aurelio Casillas enjoys a quiet moment with the love of his life in what appears to be a remote ranch.

But one person is looking for him and he will have no qualms about getting rid of all those who dare to hide information from him.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can connect with the broadcast of “El señor de los cielos” 8 starting at 9:00 p.m. Here we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned to “El señor de los cielos” 8 more recharged than ever, but the plot is full of drama and death. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 49?

“El señor de los cielos” 8 will launch its 49th episode LIVE on the Telemundo signal. Next, we leave you the guide to find the channel on your TV, according to your country.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of Heaven” 8, chapter 49 ONLINE?

Episode 49 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 will be launched ONLINE through the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android devices). If you live in the United States, you have the possibility of using Peacock streaming. Likewise, YouTube uploads several chapters for free, although they are not complete.