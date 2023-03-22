Aurelio Casillas is the center of the drama in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. The protagonist, played by actor Rafael Amaya, has had to face various losses, one of them being his daughter Luzma at the beginning of this season. Now, corina, the great love of her life, is about to say goodbye to this world after being shot. Will she be able to save herself from what seems certain death? Chapter 46 could solve the mystery. If you do not want to miss it, then we leave you the complete guide so that you can see the episode.

Watch here the advance of chapter 46 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 46?

Chapter 46 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Wednesday, March 22. In this new episode we will see that time is against Corina after she was shot several times by Tracy. Thats not all. In addition, Aurelio Casillas will have to prepare to become a father again, just when tragedy is breathing down his neck.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

"El señor de los cielos 8" returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 46?

“El señor de los cielos” 8 will premiere its chapter 46 LIVE on the Telemundo signal. In the following lines, we leave you the guide to find the channel on your TV, according to your country.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×46 ONLINE?

Chapter 46 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 will premiere ONLINE through the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android devices). If you reside in the United States, you have the option of using streaming Peacock. Meanwhile, YouTube uploads some chapters for free although they are not complete.