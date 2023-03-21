“The lord of the skies 8“, chapter 44 LIVE and ONLINE, will premiere on Telemundo, the channel with the most commented series of the last year. The actor Rafael Amaya, who gives life to the capo Aurelio Casillas in the television fiction based on the Mexican drug trafficker, continues surprising with his performance week after week in a plot that now endangers the characters who are inside the plane after the rescue of ‘Super Javi’ and ‘La Felina’.If you don’t want to miss what will happen in today’s episode, March 20, in the following note we leave you the complete guide why see “ESDLC 8”.

Watch HERE the preview of “The Lord of the Skies” 8×44

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when does chapter 43 premiere?

“El señor de los cielos 8” will premiere its chapter 44 This Monday, March 20. In this new episode, we will see how the Casillas will face the consequences of their rescue mission and the plane they are traveling in could crash. Will Aurelio be able to help them from afar?

"The Lord of the Skies 8" broadcasts new chapters from Monday to Friday.

What time does “ESDLC 8” premiere on Telemundo, according to my country?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

What channel is Telemundo?

Chapter 44 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 can be seen LIVE by the sign of Telemundo. These are the channels that broadcast their signal:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×43 ONLINE?

To SEE episode 44 of “El señor de los cielos 8” ONLINE, you will need to enter the Telemundo mobile application (available for iOS and Android). In case you live in USA, you will only be able to watch it through the Peacock streaming service. Besides, Youtube upload some chapters for free, although they are not complete.