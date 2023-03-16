Aurelio Casillas He will be beaten again in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. After chapter 40 of the Telemundo series showed Corina asking for help, now the character played by rafael amaya He will try to get you rescued. If you do not want to miss what will happen in episode 41, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide so you can see the new installment LIVE from your country.

Watch here the advance of chapter 41 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 41?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 41 this Wednesday, March 15. In this new episode, we will see that Aurelio Casillas will try to save corina and he will use all his resources for the cause; however, your efforts may not be entirely effective, as the trailer anticipates a potential death.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” continues unstoppable and Aurelio still struggles not to be caught. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo See also "El señor de los cielos 8”, chapter 6 ONLINE: where, when and at what time does the soap opera come out?

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you more schedules for other countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 41?

Chapter 41 of “El señor de los cielos” 8 can be seen LIVE on the Telemundo signal. Next, we leave you the list of Telemundo channels in your country.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Chapter 41 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” promises to be one of the most intense in the series. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo See also Fiorella Retiz reveals that she received proposals to work with Magaly and 'Peluchín'

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×41 ONLINE?

Episode 41 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 can be seen ONLINE through the Telemundo mobile app (available for iOS and Android). If you live in the United States, you can use the Peacock streaming service. Likewise, YouTube uploads some chapters for free, although they are not complete.