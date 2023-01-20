Telemundo said goodbye to “La reina del sur” and welcomed “The Lord of the heavens”, the soap opera that brought Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas. For a long time, fans believed that he would not be seen anymore because he would have been dead, but now it was discovered that this was not entirely true.

Its premiere on Telemundo was one of the most anticipated and now fans are counting down the hours to see the new episodes. In that sense, we share everything about the launch of its chapter 4.

When does chapter 4 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 come out?

The eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” was long in coming and fans are hooked on the new story. To your delight, the soap opera is broadcast every weekday and this Friday, January 20, chapter 4 will be released.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” show on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” starting at 9:00 p.m. Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 4 via ONLINE?

“El señor de los cielos 8” is broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. If you do not have the channel on your TV, you can use its official website or its mobile application.

What channel is Telemundo?