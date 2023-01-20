Telemundo said goodbye to “La reina del sur” and welcomed “The Lord of the heavens”, the soap opera that brought Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas. For a long time, fans believed that he would not be seen anymore because he would have been dead, but now it was discovered that this was not entirely true.
Its premiere on Telemundo was one of the most anticipated and now fans are counting down the hours to see the new episodes. In that sense, we share everything about the launch of its chapter 4.
When does chapter 4 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 come out?
The eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” was long in coming and fans are hooked on the new story. To your delight, the soap opera is broadcast every weekday and this Friday, January 20, chapter 4 will be released.
What time does “El señor de los cielos” show on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you live in Peru, you can see season 8 of “El señor de los cielos” starting at 9:00 p.m. Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 4 via ONLINE?
“El señor de los cielos 8” is broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. If you do not have the channel on your TV, you can use its official website or its mobile application.
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
