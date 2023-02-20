“Things are going to get ant-colored,” Aurelio Casillas is heard saying in an exclusive preview of “The Lord of the Skies 8,” chapter 24.

Aurelio Casillas He has not yet finished with his revenge in “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8. The drug lord seems to have regained some control in his cartel and in his life, but this will not prevent him from being involved in dangerous situations, such as It is exposed by a preview of chapter 24. If you do not want to miss the next episode, here we leave you the complete guide so that you can see the Telemundo television series.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” continues to captivate fans. Photo: composition La República / Telemundo

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 24?

Chapter 24 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will hit TV this Monday, February 20. According to a recent trailer for the series, Diana could be deported. “Things are going to get ant-colored,” Aurelio Casillas is heard saying.

Advance chapter 24 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can connect to the live broadcast of “El señor de los cielos 82” starting at 9:00 p.m.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 24 ONLINE?

Season 8 of “El Señor de los Cielos” can be seen on Telemundo. If you do not have access to the TV channel, you can use its mobile application to watch episode 24, which will later be added to the catalog of the Peacock streaming platform (available only in the United States).

In addition to this, various episodes of the series are also added to YouTube, although they are not complete.

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacoc Capture

What channel is Telemundo?