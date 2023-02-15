The new chapters of “The Lord of the Skies” take Aurelio to his limit. Enemies can’t kill him, so they will attack his whole family.

Season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” brought Rafael Amaya back as Aurelio Casillas, but his enemies threaten to push him to the limit. Not only is his life in danger, but also that of his entire family.

Despite the fact that the Casillas should be more united, internal problems will not be lacking and the fans are asking what will come next for them. Here we share the premiere of its chapter 21 to find out.

When does chapter 21 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere?

Episode 21 of “El Señor de los Cielos 8” will air this Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Now that Aurelio’s personal life is in danger, fans don’t plan to miss it.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out, episode 21 on Telemundo?

Season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” can be seen LIVE starting at 9:00 pm in Peru. In case you see it from another country, we leave you the international schedule so you don’t miss it.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

“El señor de los cielos” is a popular and exclusive Telemundo series, which is why it can be seen through its signal. At the moment there is no other official channel that can transmit it due to a rights issue.

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas in season 8. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” ONLINE?

If you could not see “The Lord of the Skies 8” on television, you will have the opportunity to see its chapters on the official page and in its application, which is available for iOS and Android.