His greatest advantage now would be his undoing. ‘The Lord of the Skies’ will have to fully arm himself if he wants to defeat the ‘Corporal’ and other enemies.

Rafael Amaya finished recording “The Lord of the Skies 8”but the path of revenge of Aurelio Casillas just started. The Telemundo series is about to premiere chapter 14 of this season and already anticipates explosive scenes for the drug lord. The protagonist will have the mission to be one step ahead of his enemies if he wants to stay alive. So that you do not miss the next episode of the series, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 14?

Chapter 14 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” can be seen this February 3. According to a preview of the episode, Aurelio’s enemies will find out that the boss is alive, which will draw attention to his family and leave him without benefits.

Even so, the Casillas are determined to take justice into their own hands, whatever the cost.

Advance chapter 14 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 13, ONLINE?

“El señor de los cielos 8” can be seen on Telemundo. If you do not have access to the channel, you can use the chain’s application or access the Peacock streaming platform, although it is only available for the United States.

On the other hand, you have YouTube at your disposal to see several of the chapters even though they are not complete.

