goodbye to corina. According to a new advance of “The Lord of the Skies”, Aurelio Casillas will receive the call from ‘meche‘ with news that could change her life forever.

Aurelio Casillas follows his destiny in “The lord of the skies” 8. After the death of ‘Luzma’, the Mexican drug trafficker was reunited with his other children; however, he might welcome a new member of his clan. If you don’t want to miss what will happen, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide to watch episode 12 of the Telemundo soap opera and discover what fate holds for the character played by rafael amaya in the series.

Aurelio Casillas still has to overcome the death of 'Luzma'. Will Aurelio Casillas be able to overcome his mourning in 'El señor de los cielos'?

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 12?

Chapter 12 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will be released this wednesday february 1. According to a preview, Aurelio Casillas She will stay very close to her family, but it is possible that she could form a new one with ‘Meche’, as she is seen with what appears to be a pregnancy test in hand.

Advance chapter 12 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see the new chapter of “The Lord of the Skies 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. Next, we leave you more schedules according to each country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 12, ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 12, can be seen LIVE through Telemundo. If you want to contact the transmission via ONLINE, you have at your disposal the application of the aforementioned channel.

In addition, you can access the full episodes through the Peacock streaming service, available only in the United States.

Aurelio Casillas is played by Rafael Amaya in “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo?