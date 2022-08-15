This August 15 it was surprisingly announced that a new game of The Lord of the rings is coming. This will be created by the company Private Divisionwho will work together with Weta workshop. One of the studios responsible for the Peter Jackson trilogy of films.

The announcement was made through the social networks of Private Division. Here they were very excited to create a new game set in the literary universe created by Tolkien. In addition to the fact that they will do it in conjunction with Weta Workshopwhich could mean a certain connection with the films.

‘The Lord of the Rings is home to a huge number of unforgettable stories. There is no entity better equipped than the Weta Workshop team to create a new Middle-earth experience.‘. The statement about this new title says that it will arrive at some point in the future.

Source: Private Division

At the moment they did not share many details about this new fantasy adventure. However, they assured that it would be something that fans of the franchise have not had. In addition to that there will be an emphasis on exploring Middle Earth. Perhaps it is a new open world title.

The statement ends by indicating that this new game is just in its early stages of development. For this reason, it does not yet have a release date, however it is expected to be launched in the fiscal year of 2024. That is to say that The Lord of the Rings could arrive at any time of that year and before March 31, 2025.

The Lord of the Rings could be in good hands with Private Division

the past of Private Division could predict good news for fans of The Lord of the rings. This publisher brought us games like The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program and the multi-awarded Hades. Fans of the Tolkien-created franchise may want to keep an eye on what they’re up to.

Source: Monolith Productions

In addition, it would be a return of this saga to the world of video games. After all, it’s been quite a few years since we got Shadow of War. So perhaps many are already eager to return to this world. Hopefully soon they’ll give us a little glimpse of what they have in mind.

