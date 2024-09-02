For some time now it has been known that The Lord of the Rings would receive a couple of new films. One of those announced is a story that will follow Gollum. Now actor Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf, said that the studio has already spoken to him about returning.

The revelation came in an interview for The Big Issue. Here the actor spoke about the fact that the studio has already contacted him to return as Gandalf in this and other new stories of The Lord of the Rings. He said he was very excited to return, but he also hopes that production will begin soon.

He mentioned that he is already a senior actor and that the Gollum movie does not even have a script yet.. Although its release is expected to be in 2026, so it will probably speed up the process now that they are apparently already looking for actors.

This new movie from The Lord of the Rings It will be the first part of two that will make up this new story of Gollum. Actor Andy Serkis, who played the creature in the original trilogy and The Hobbit, will return to the role. Not only that, but he will also direct both films. In addition, both will feature the production team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Phillipa Boyens. Do you have faith in them?

What else can we expect from The Lord of the Rings?

Despite the passing of the years, the fever for The Lord of the Rings does not stop and there are some projects to enjoy. For example, it has just been released on Prime Video The new season of the series The Rings of Power which serves as a prequel to the creation of the One Ring.

In the next month of December we will also have the movie War of the Rohirrim. This takes place 200 years before the original trilogy and will show us King Helm’s war against the Dunledings. It is worth noting that this monarch was the one who gave his name to Helm’s Deep, the site of one of the most epic battles in books and movies. Which one are you most interested in seeing?

