Weta Workshop And Private Division they are preparing a new de game The Lord of the Ringsset in the literary universe and not in the cinematographic one.

Announced via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth and Weta, who worked on Peter Jackson’s original films and Amazon’s The Rings of Power, has partnered with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Weta Workshop to release a new game set in JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth literary universe.“revealed Private Division.”We look forward to sharing more information on the project in the future“.

The untitled game, which is rumored to be early in development, will arrive in 2024. However, don’t expect to see Elijah Wood or Martin Freeman because, according to the announcement, the game is very specifically based on the literary universe of Middle Earth. This means that it will place itself outside of recent movies and television series, linking more directly to Tolkien’s original books.

The game will be produced by Weta, who created their own video game development studio in 2014.

We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of JRR Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future! pic.twitter.com/z9HxvXe7Da – Private Division (@PrivateDivision) August 15, 2022



“It is a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that is so different from what fans have previously played.“, he has declared Amie Wolken, head of interactive by Weta Workshop. “As fans ourselves, we can’t wait for players to explore Middle-earth in a way they’ve never seen before and can’t wait to introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.“.

“We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to release a game set in such an extraordinary and famous universe“added the head of the Private Division Michael Worosz. “The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many extraordinary stories, and no entity is better equipped than the Weta Workshop team to create a new and distinctive Middle-earth gaming experience.“.

Of course, this isn’t the only Lord of the Rings game scheduled: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated for next year.

