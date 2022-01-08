Little by little, new details about the Lord of the Rings series that Amazon Prime Video is developing are being revealed. The One Ring, a website maintained and updated by fans of the saga, has leaked the supposed official synopsis of the series, of which there is no title yet, with a plot that would confirm where and when it will take place within the universe created by JRR Tolkien.

What would the Lord of the Rings series be about?

According to The One Ring, the series will be set thousands of years before the events of the two trilogies : The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings; specifically, in the Second Age of Middle-earth history.

“It will take viewers to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell into ruin, unimaginable heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain to be never came from the pen of Tolkien threatened to cover the whole world in darkness “, narrates the revealed synopsis.

What well-known characters from the saga would we see in the new series?

Community The Fellowship of the Fans (said to be in contact with Amazon Prime) has also announced that Morfydd Clark will be Galadriel (Cate Blanchett played her in the movies) and Robert Aramayo will play Elrond (played by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy).

It was also stated that Maxim Baldry will play Isildur and Lloyd Owen will play Elendil. Both characters were seen in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Harry Sinclair and Peter McKenzie played them respectively in said film). While Trystan Gravelle will be Ar-Pharazôn, the last king of Númenor; and Owain Arthur will play Durin, the legendary lord of the dwarves, from whom we learned about the ruins of his kingdom Khazad-dûm in the first film of the original saga.

How many seasons and episodes will the Lord of the Rings series have?

After filming the two pilots in New Zealand under the direction of the Spanish JA Bayona , this January the recording of the first two seasons begins. People say that Amazon plans five of about 10 episodes each . The first is expected to be released in the second half of 2022 and to reach the quality of Peter Jackson movies.

The Lord of the Rings series concept trailer