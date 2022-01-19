Prime Video is developing a series that expands the Lord of the Rings universe. The story will be set in the Second Age of the Sun, where the creation of the Rings of Power took place and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

Expectations are high, but so is the streaming platform’s commitment. Its premiere is scheduled for next Friday, September 2, 2022 and we already have the first trailer for the show.

YOU CAN SEE: Charm is a healing representation of families, according to therapists

The show will have a total of 8 episodes. According to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick Mckay, “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen, but before there was one, there were several… and we’re excited to share this remarkable story of all of them.” ”.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman will be tragic and unheroic, says Robert Pattinson

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most iconic trilogies in cinema. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros

What is the series about?

The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It takes us back to an era when great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope nearly died, and a terrible villain threatens to engulf the entire world in darkness.

Who makes up the cast?

Leading the cast are Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.