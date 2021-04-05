The Lord of the Rings, by JRR Tolkien, was brought to the big screen by Peter jackson. and achieved greater popularity around the world. There are few curiosities that fans are unaware of about fiction, so the existence of a lost version has puzzled several.

Recently, Russian television 5TV recovered Хранители (Guardians), a movie released straight for television that adapted the first part of The Lord of the Rings. Natalya Serebryakova was in charge of directing the film that saw the light in 1991 and then was lost for 30 years.

In conversation with 5TV, Valery Dyachenko, who gave life to Frodo, recalled the enthusiastic days of recording even though they did not have the technological or monetary resources. “The lively gaze of the actors is visible, their joy at meeting this material. I hope that the spectators forgive us when they see it, ”he said.

What actors make up the cast of the film?

Valery Dyachenko as Frodo

Georgy Shtil as Bilbo

Andrey Tenetko as Aragorn

Victor Kostetsky as Gandalf

Evgeny Baranov as Sauron

Victor Smirnov as Gollum

Vladimir Matveev as Sam

Vadim Nikitin as Pippin

Sergey Shelgunov as Merry

Evgeny Solyakov as Boromir

Andrey Tolshin as Elrond

Elena Solovey as Galadriel.

It should be noted that this is not the first Russian adaptation of Tolkien’s world made by Leningrad Television. In 1985, The Fantastic Voyage of Mister Bilbi Baggins, the Hobbit, the film starring ballet dancers, was seen in another low-budget television production.