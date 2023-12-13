The Lord of the Rings: The Role Playing Game which we are talking about in this review is a title by Francesco Nepitello, published by Free League and localized in Italy by NeedGamesand it's about adaptation for the 5th edition Of Dungeons & Dragons de “The One Ring”, second edition. The manual will catapult us into the lands ofEriador during the twilight of the Third Age, between the events of The Hobbit and those of The Lord of the Rings.

A hero among many

For our hero we will be able to choose between 6 cultures (the mechanical equivalent of the races): these are the Bardians, the Dwarves of Durin's Folk, the Elves of Lindon, the Men of Bree, the Hobbits of the Shire, and the Walkers of the North. Each culture will profoundly influence the nature of the character that we are going to play, offering the possibility of accessing specific backgrounds, numerous ideas for interpretation, and unique lists of “Virtue” (the mechanical equivalent of talents). Each virtue, obtainable with advancement in the class level, will provide increasing an ability score and of special skills.

After choosing the culture it will be time to choose what the reasons that push their hero to put his life at risk to go on an adventure. The game calls all this “Vocation” (the mechanical equivalent of classes). The basic manual offers 6 of them, called Captain, Champion, Messenger, Savant, Treasure Hunter and Guardian.

Each of the classes has as usual a set of skills and privileges for the character, and a “Descent into Shadow“, that is, a description of the way in which the corruption that he will suffer from the forces of the Enemy during his adventures. Some classes also offer the possibility of acquiring “appraisals“, special abilities that will consume daily slots to be used. The choice of virtues and skills will be a very interesting starting point for players to build their character, both in mechanical and interpretative terms.

In Tolkien's world Magic it's a mysterious force, and very few beings know how to use it. Well, our characters Not they are part of these exceptional individuals. The adaptation of races, classes and talents manages well to keep the game variety high despite the inability of our heroes to use magic, unless they are in possession of powerful artifacts during their adventures.

The phases of the journey

The manual suggests that we divide our businesses into two phases: the phase of Adventure and the phase of Company. The first will be the one we will play most of the time, and is essentially made up of the classic three pillars:

Combat : for which no particular changes are made to the basic D&D rules.

: for which no particular changes are made to the basic D&D rules. Social interactions : the manual introduces some additional rules for the management of Advice that is, social interactions that take place in formal meetings, usually with high stakes (e.g example be received in the court of the Dwarf King to ask him for ten warriors to support your expedition a Mirkwood).

: the manual introduces some for the management of that is, social interactions that take place in formal meetings, usually with high stakes (e.g be received in the court of the Dwarf King to ask him for ten warriors to support your expedition a Mirkwood). Exploration: travel is a theme of crucial importance in Tolken's fiction. The manual offers us a body of additional rules which finally makes it travel a compelling part of adventure. There are various ideas for events that might happen along the way, one detailed map of the areas of middle earth, and a card to be used as travel diary.

After finishing an adventure phase, we will play in the Company phase, a game phase similar to the off-duty activities, where players will be personally involved in narrating what their characters wish to do between one adventure phase and another. At the end of a phase of the company we will get some bonuses based on the choices we have made.

Companions of fortune

In addition to individual characteristics, we will also keep track of what is in our company mutual trust and how much our characters share their intentions. All this will take a numerical value said “Company Value”. The group will share this value and choose together how to spend it to obtain certain benefits.

Among the possible uses of this score there is for example theactivation of some special effects of yours Patronsextraordinary individuals from Middle-earth who have taken you under their wing, from whom perhaps your company was formed, and who will support you throughout your adventures (sometimes perhaps even traveling with you).

As valiant as your heroes may be, they are not perfect. Along the journey they will find dangers they will not be able to facethey will fail tests, they will lose companions, they will clash with their own greed or with theirs lust for power. Tracking will be kept of how your characters cope with these adversities and the corruption of the Enemy that takes hold of them through Shadow points. It will be our character's task during his adventure to reduce his shadow points to prevent the descent into the personal shadow proposed by his vocation.

Finally, some are proposed changes to the rules: for example, the use of the optional encumbrance rule and some changes to rest rules. The Survival skill has been split into three distinct skills to better differentiate the role of each member of your party in exploring the wilderness.

Ready to go!

Some of the main themes of Tolken's narrative, such as the journey and corruption by evil, are well proposed and well integrated into the new game mechanics. The manual of The Lord of the Rings: The Role Playing Game accompanies both enthusiasts and novices of Middle-earth to the world in which their heroes live.

The product, for its clarity and depth in introducing the game world, it is recommended for practically everyone. It should be underlined that for a Dungeons & Dragons player the absence of magical classes will perhaps be a little strange at the beginning, but it is an easily surmountable obstacle.