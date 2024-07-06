“In Japanese animation, it is not uncommon for a female protagonist is the main character, but that’s quite rare for Lord of the Rings films,” Kamiyama said.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, this is the first experiment of its kind: although The Lord of the Rings has already received animated adaptations in the past, this is the first time that such an operation has been carried out using the typical style of the Japanese animation and it’s also the first time that a story entirely centered on a female heroine has been staged.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War is the new Japanese anime-style animated adaptation of the famous work by JRR Tolkien, and it was Present at Anime Expo of this week with some images and details on this remarkable production by Warner Bros.

An original and innovative project on The Lord of the Rings

“Our film has a strong main character in Héra, and our story is told by the noble figure of Éowyn, so women are at the center of the representation.

The protagonist Héra on horseback

With so many fans of Tolkien’s original work, I hope everyone will enjoy this film, which has been an exciting challenge to make,” the director said.

On the occasion of Anime Expo, some new images were released that portray the protagonist Héra in some moments of the story.

A scene from the animated film The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War

In addition to Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Blade Runner Black Lotus, Ghost In the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), the production also involves Oscar-winning screenwriter Philippa Boyens (The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit) as producer, as well as Phoebe Grittins and Arty Papageorgiou as screenwriters.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War is set 183 years before the events of the original film trilogy and tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan.

Hera and her sword

“A sudden attack by Wulf, a cunning and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for his father’s death, forces Helm and his people into a daring last stand at the ancient stronghold of Hornburg, a mighty fortress that will later be known as Helm’s Deep,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The Ruthless Wulf

“Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Helm’s daughter Héra must find the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy bent on destroying her utterly.”

As producer Joseph Chou explained, the creative team is also using hand-drawn animation techniques for the film, achieving some rather unusual results in this field.