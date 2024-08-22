Warner Bros. has released The Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War Official Trailerthe animated film set about two centuries before the events of the film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

Coming to theaters on December 11thThe Lord of the Rings: The Rohirrim War tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan, who finds himself under sudden and violent attack by Wulf, Lord of the Dunlndings, determined to avenge his father’s death.

Helm and his army put up a fierce resistance within the walls of the ancient stronghold of Hornburg, which would later be known as Helm’s Deep. Hera, the king’s daughter, will lead the soldiers and will have to find the strength to win this desperate battle.