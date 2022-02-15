The famous saga of the Lord of the Rings is preparing to finally return, even if for now only on the small screen with the new unedited television series of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweror known in our latitudes as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Following the recent reveal, the first theories have also arrived to hypothesize which characters we will find in the new show of the Tolkien saga, especially that of Gandalf.

Yesterday we also filmed the very first trailer that emerged on the aforementioned series and as it is obvious that even with little material, the hypotheses are crazy in the world of the internet, as well as the comparisons made by the various experts of the epic that is the story of Middle-earth. From what emerged, it seems that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which will premiere in September (USA) should be set during the Second Era.

During the few images visible in the video, however, many have wondered what happened to some of the most famous faces of the Lord of the Rings saga in this Rings of Power. Characters like the good Gandalf, Frodo, Legolas and many others.

But the most expert of Tolkien’s epic will remember that the eras can have colossal durations even for several centuries, consequently, since the events of the cinematographic trilogy are placed from a temporal point of view in the Third Era, it seems very unlikely you will be able to see the best-known faces in this new show, if it is truly set so long before the film trilogy. However, there are also some possible reassurances.

In fact, we can mention the fact that there are several characters “Immortals” or of semi-divine origins that have the appearance of old wizards and that all the fans have come to know and love like the good Gandalf and the unpleasant Saruman. These powerful creatures have in fact numerous centuries if not millennia of life on their shoulders and consequently it is possible if not probable that if there must be the cameo of some known face, it could be that of the two of them.