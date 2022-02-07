Very little is missing from the first trailer of the series Amazon The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich, as reported on the pages of Varietywill show up has a release date set for Sunday, when it will be shown during the Super Bowl.

We are talking about a particularly awaited series, which has been talked about for some time now, and which will finally show itself in the trailer, after having already given some taste through the many posters released and which has a release date set for 2 September 2022, for luck not particularly distant, in which The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will come up Amazon Prime Video.

At the moment, Amazon has not yet had the opportunity to provide official details on when the presentation video will be unveiled, but it must be said that the source to which we refer is particularly reliable, and it is therefore almost certain that we will find out more only on Sunday. .

As for the contents of this, given the absence of reliable leaks relating to the series, we still do not have any details, although it is clear that we will probably see some good ones, given the weight that Amazon is dealing with this particularly delicate productionwhich concerns one of the most important works of cinema and the fantasy world.

As for the world of video games, with the series getting closer and potentially full of exciting news, unfortunately there is no news as pleasant. As confirmed, the MMO video game in development it has in fact been canceled, we talked about it in this article.

At the moment we just have to wait for news regarding the new production, hoping that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power manages to put fans and critics in agreement, offering itself as a production ready to expand this universe while maintaining its foundations, particularly rooted in the hearts of many fans of the brand.