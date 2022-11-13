“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, known as the most expensive series in history, was the biggest bet of Amazon Prime Video. Expectations were high, but the series suffered harsh criticism after a tedious start.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay revealed that they have taken note of the complaints of the thousands of fans in order to direct the story in the next seasons.

“Actually, we have analyzed the public response. Thanks to that, we know which characters have liked the most and what kind of plots have moved them. I wouldn’t say we’re over-correcting any of that, but we’re listening to people’s criticism,” he said.

“We are perfecting the last bits now that we start shooting. But in reality, the most important parts were cooked before we knew the response of the public”, emphasized the creators of the program.

When does season 2 premiere?

Production on the second season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” began on October 3. There is no release date yet, but it is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.

What is “The Rings of Power” about?

Set in the Second Age of the Sun, the story shows us the era in which great powers were forged. It also reveals which heroes were put to the test and how hope almost died after the appearance of the terrible Sauron.