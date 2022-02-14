In the last few hours, Amazon has released the first official trailer de The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe exclusive Prime Video series dedicated to the narrative universe created by JRR Tolkien.

In recent days, Amazon has pressed its foot on the accelerator with regard to the advertising campaign dedicated to the series, in fact in the space of a few weeks we had the opportunity to see what the official title of the project and the appearance of some of the protagonists would be.

As announced a few days ago, today February 12, 2022 the first official trailer of de The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich allows us to take a more detailed first look at personages, setting And history. Without anticipating anything else, we invite you to view the trailer in question, which you can find at the top of the article.

The project is without a doubt one of the most impressive they have ever seen in the world of television series, given that Amazon has invested nearly 500 million dollars to produce the series and already has more seasons in the pipeline.

The series will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earththat is, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit And The Lord of the Ringsas specified in the official synopsis.

The cast of the series features Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman. The first episode of the series, titled Shadow of the Pastwill direct JA Bayona, who will also direct the second episode.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will consist of eight episodes and will be available in 240 countries exclusively on Prime Video starting in September 2, 2022. New episodes will be released every Friday.