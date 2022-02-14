Amazon Prime Video has finally shown on video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, his television series inspired by Tolkien’s work. She did it with the first teaserpublished on the occasion of the Super Bowlthe greatest sporting event in the United States, followed by tens of millions of people.

In the video, which lasts about a minute, we can take a first look at some of the well-known and lesser-known faces of Arda who will be part of the series. The facts told take place during the Second Era and, as you can see, there is no lack of action sequences.

Among the places shown it stands out Númenor, an island created by the Valar and given as a reward to the Edain for the suffering endured in the fight against Morgoth. After all, it was inevitable that this would happen, since the series talks about the origin of the rings of power.

Interesting is the presence of what looks like a Hobbit, race evidently inserted in history to recall the pop iconography created by Peter Jackson’s films. Among the other characters we can also see Prince Durin and Princess Disa in Moria, before it became the hellish place that we all love so much. Also present Galadriel and Elrond, but in a more youthful version.

For the rest we remind you that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available for all subscribers to Amazon Prime Video starting September 2, 2022.