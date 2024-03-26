The film series of 'The Lord of the rings' It is considered one of the most outstanding in the history of cinema and Peter Jackson expanded this famous world with 'The Hobbit'. Nevertheless, Warner decided to expand this universe even further and in 2021 began the development of a prequel in anime film format, to delve deeper into Tolkien's mythology. This work, called 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' or 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim', is about to be released exclusively in theaters.

'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, offering an additional dimension of depth and excitement to the already extensive and detailed universe of Middle-earth. We invite you to read this note about the new film and how it will resolve the epic scene of 'The two Towers'.

What happened in the scene from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'?

In the scene of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers', The Uruk-hai and Orc Berserkers, Théoden and Haldir's troops are driven by Aragorn to execute a risky charge on horseback, while they fight with determination until the end.

Before facing the orcs, Théoden utters an emblematic phrase from the trilogy that takes on new meaning with 'The War of the Rohirrim': “Helm Hammerhand's horn will sound in the depths, one last time.”

The movie of Kenji Kamiyama will have the job of putting a face to Helm, whom Théoden and Aragorn remember before dying. Likewise, this film helps to understand the original trilogy.

When is 'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim' released?

'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim' will be released on December 13, 2024. Each installment of the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy was released in December, significantly boosting the holiday season in global cinemas. 'The War of the Rohirrim' is set to follow this success, setting itself in the cinematographic universe created by the New Zealand director.

What is the plot of 'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim'?

'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim' covers the origins of iconic sites such as Helm's Deep, featured in 'The Two Towers' and will reveal their beginnings and the iconic battle that marked their history. Featuring Miranda Otto, who will return as Éowyn, this time as narrator, 'War of the Rohirrim' seeks to establish an emotional and narrative connection with Peter Jackson's original films.

Voice cast behind 'The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim'

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

as Helm Hammerhand Gaia Wise as Helm's daughter

as Helm's daughter Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

as Wulf Laurence Ubong Williams as Helm's nephew and successor to the throne

as Helm's nephew and successor to the throne Shaun Dooley like freca