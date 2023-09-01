The saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is one of the most successful in the world and has a large number of fans. Due to its great reception, the Peruvian cinemas have decided to re-release this epic film trilogy inspired by the novel written by J.R.R. Tolkien. For this reason, for all fans of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf and others, in this note, we leave you the information about when and in which Peruvian cinemas you will be able to see the first film, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Lord of the Rings’ returns to the big screen!: Epic trilogy will be screened in theaters in Peru

When does ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ premiere in Peru?

The film ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ will be released again in Peru on Friday, September 1, 2023 in some cinema chains. This news of the revival was announced last weekend when the pre-sale of tickets was enabled on August 25. In addition, this new release aims to not only satisfy the ardent fans of the saga, but also attract new viewers who did not have the opportunity to experience the exciting adventure story on its initial date.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of Freedom’: where to see the full movie in Spanish from Peru?

Where to see ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ in Peru?

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ will be released again in theaters in Peru. Photo: New Line Cinema

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’, as well as the entire epic trilogy, can be enjoyed only in a few selected cinema chains: cineplanet,CinemarkandUVK. Also, there will only be one showing in all of them, which will be around 8.45pm, and it will be the subtitled version of the film. On the other hand, in the case of UVK, the film will be screened at its headquarters in Santiago de Surco at 8:15 p.m. Here we leave you the links to purchase tickets:

#Lord #Rings #Fellowship #Ring #rerelease #Cineplanet #Cinemark #UVK