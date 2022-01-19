The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will come to Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022 globally. This story will be set in the second era, thousands of years before the events of the first cinematic trilogy of Peter Jackson and will tell a story never before seen on screen.

This series will tell the story of how the rings were first forged and shared among the races of Middle-earth. In fact, the advance that they published on their channel Youtube it shows the forging process and alludes to the resurgence of a latent evil in the world and the subsequent difficulties that men, elves and dwarves would end up facing in the future.

In a press release about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the co-showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay They said that their desire was to create a series that would honor the work of J. R. R. Tolkien, its legacy and history:

‘The Rings of Power unite all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic history of Númenor, and the Last Alliances of Elves and Men’. Until now, audiences for film adaptations of The Lord of the rings they had known the franchise since the history of the Single ring, now we will see on the screen what was before it.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the new Amazon Prime series

Yes OK The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has all the makings of a successful fantasy series with a big budget and an art direction that continues the work of Peter JacksonWe will have to wait for its premiere to find out.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives at Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022, with new episodes every Friday. As of the date of this article, no further details about the production of this series have been revealed.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: