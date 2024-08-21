A new trailer for the game was shown during the Future Games Show. second season of The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power. The video is short but reminds us of the release date.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Will Be Available from August 29th on Amazon Prime Video.
The Lord of the Rings Season 2 Trailer: The Rings of Power
Here is the short video that allows us to see some scenes from the second season of The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power. We see familiar faces and can sense where the plot is going, even if we are completely new to the saga.
Tell us, what do you think? of this new trailer?
