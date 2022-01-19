Among the most anticipated works of 2022, there is no doubt that the series Amazon Original dedicated to The Lord of the Rings holds a place of honor in the public eye. After all, not only Amazon has accustomed us particularly well over the years with his productions, but The Lord of the Rings is also configured as one of the most important cinematographic and literary epics of all time. Well, through an official press release, it was finally revealed that the title of the Amazon Original series will be The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

For the moment, information on the productions is still scarce, to the point that the title of the work represents a useful first step to get an idea of ​​what the Amazon branded series will tell episode by episode, all in an epic journey that will be made available in more than 240 countries.

To underline the attention paid to the product, Amazon has decided to “respect” the craftsmanship that will distinguish many elements of the series physically forging the title of production in a blacksmith’s foundry, pouring red-hot molten metal into hand-carved wood with the shape of the letters. The entire process was captured in slow motion for a spectacular live-action video also released by Amazon, followed by some statements from the showrunners JD Payne And Patrick McKay, readable below:

We imagine this title could be on the spine of a book alongside JRR Tolkien’s other classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the main stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of Sauron the Dark Lord, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance between the Elves and Men. To date, viewers have only seen the story of the One Ring onscreen – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re thrilled to share their epic story.

Finally, we remind all our readers that, as specified by Amazon itself The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be made available on Friday, September 2, with a new episode released every week.