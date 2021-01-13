The classic saga of The Lord of the rings It has won the hearts of generations since its publication in 1954. With six film adaptations, the author, JRR Tolkien, is remembered for creating one of the most recognized stories in the world.

After the success of the movies a new series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has the most expensive project in its history underway and so that the wait is not long, the official synopsis of the show was published.

The Lord of the Rings, the series – synopsis

The upcoming series from Amazon Studios brings to screens for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary second age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the rings, which It will take viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen threatens to cover the entire world. in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Cloudy mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of NúmenorTo the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will last long afterward.