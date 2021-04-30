For him twentieth anniversary of the premiere of the first film of this epic saga will be released in some theaters in Spain (and it is expected that there will be more in the world) a version remastered in 4K made by himself Peter jackson.

The first tape of The Lord of the Rings trilogy: The Fellowship of the Ring will return to theaters from April 30 and will be available until May 6. The second part, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, can be seen from May 7 to 13. Finally, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King will be in theaters from May 14-22.

The chains Yelmo Cines, Cinesa, Kinépolis and the Palacio de la Prensa will show the three films of Jackson in the main cities of Spain, including: La Coruña, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Badajoz, Barcelona, ​​Cádiz, Madrid, Málaga, Navarra , Pontevedra, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Tarragona, Valencia, Valladolid, and Zaragoza.

Successful trilogy

The first installment of the Lord of the Rings saga premiered in theaters in 2001, and it became a worldwide phenomenon and one of the most successful trilogies, not only by the public, but also by critics.

All three films have won in total 17 Oscars, of which 11 went to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and equaled the record of 11 Academy Awards won by Titanic and Ben-Hur.

Extended saga

After this trilogy, its director, Peter Jackson, continued to adapt the work of JRR Tolkien with the saga The Hobbit. The impressive literary world of this Middle-earth will add a new product to its successful franchise in 2022, with an ambitious series that Amazon Prime Video will launch just next year.

This production, which is already one of the most expensive in history without even having finished being made, will be set in the Second Age of the Sun, where the creation of the rings of power, the disappearance of Númenor and the fall of Sauron took place. . The project is already the delight of fans around the world.

Movies like the one The Lord of the Rings trilogy reminds us how exciting it is to see epic creations like this on a giant screen. Twenty years later and in the midst of a pandemic, that emotion remains intact in the hearts of its most loyal viewers.