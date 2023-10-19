Free Range Games and North Beach Games have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now ready in PC version, having entered gold phase and therefore close to launch on the market on the release date set previously, but it was postponed to PS5where he will arrive later.

The PC version of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, currently in gold, will therefore be available on the Windows platform on 24 October 2023 as previously announced, but the PS5 version will arrive later, at December 2023because it is evidently not ready yet.

As for the latter, the game’s arrival on the Sony console is now expected in December but still without one new release date specifies, awaiting further clarification from the developers.