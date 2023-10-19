Free Range Games and North Beach Games have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now ready in PC version, having entered gold phase and therefore close to launch on the market on the release date set previously, but it was postponed to PS5where he will arrive later.
The PC version of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, currently in gold, will therefore be available on the Windows platform on 24 October 2023 as previously announced, but the PS5 version will arrive later, at December 2023because it is evidently not ready yet.
As for the latter, the game’s arrival on the Sony console is now expected in December but still without one new release date specifies, awaiting further clarification from the developers.
Obviously focused on the famous license of JRR Tolkien’s books, i.e. the universe of The Lord of the RingsThe Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is an RPG with a survival element inserted in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, focused mainly on the civilization of the dwarves.
Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of dwarves tasked with reclaiming the ancient ruins of their homeland of Moria, known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf, deep within the mountain area.
To be able to do this they must explore the bowels of the mountain, collect resources, discover artefacts and reactivate the old sleeve technology to build and evolve a base from which to then start further explorations, thus also adding management elements, all of which can also be tackled in cooperative multiplayer .
Curiously, the game was initially postponed in the Xbox Series You can get to know him better in our preview of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.
