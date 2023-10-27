Time to critics’ ratings also for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria , which apparently the reviewers who tried it didn’t like very much. We are not in the area of ​​The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but neither are we in the area of ​​a truly convincing game, it seems… apart from one exception, a 9.5 awarded by Niche Gamer.

The votes

It’s not worth digging under Moria

Niche Gamer – 9.5 / 10

CGMagazine – 7.5 / 10

GameGrin – 6.5 / 10

PC Gamer – 58 / 100

IGN – 4 / 10

According to Augusto A. of Niche Gamer, we are faced with a title survival solid, as well as one of the best licensed Lord of the Rings games and one of the most fun games of 2023.

The others editors they don’t think that way. For Matt Keith of CGMagazine we are faced with a good game, which will especially appeal to fans of Tolkien’s work, without however adding anything. GameGrin’s Tina Vatore talks about a decent game with some interesting elements and nothing more. Tom Sykes of PC Gamer is much less enthusiastic than the others, even the most lukewarm, and believes that it is better not to delve into the depths of Moria and Travis Northup, finally, speaks of a game that is generally weak in all its systems.