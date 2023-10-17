The words of the actor

“It’s always fun to go back and think about ‘what ifs,’ and working on this game involves discovering one of those ‘what ifs,’ doesn’t it?” he said. of Gimli.

“Actors often create characters out of love and sometimes it’s very difficult to let them go. Certainly Gimli is a figure I adore and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play him in a different context.”

“Authenticity is a cornerstone of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and when it came to casting Gimli there was only one name everyone wanted. It was an honor, a privilege and a dream to have Mr. John Rhys-Davies in this iconic role,” said Chris Scholz, CEO of Free Range Games.